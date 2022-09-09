Videos of teen being punched, kicked in face at West Brook High School surfaces on social media

In the video one teen can be seen punching a another boy, who is on the floor, repeatedly in the face and head.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Videos of a fight at West Brook High School this week has been making the rounds on social media.

In one of the videos, which appears to have been shot in a boy's bathroom, one teen can be seen punching another boy, who is on the floor, repeatedly in the face and head. The boy on the floor tries to cover his face as he is hit multiple times.

The first teen can be seen in the video punching the boy on the floor at least 14 times before eventually kicking him in the face.

12News has seen at least three versions of the fight from different angles and in them it appears only the two are involved but several other teens can be seen in the bathroom at the time.

This is in addition to at least two people who are shooting video.

In the videos none of the teens standing around appear to offer the boy on the ground any assistance.

In one of the videos, a teen can be heard after the altercation commenting how the boy got "beat the **** up" and suggesting he needs to go to the nurse.

The boy who was struck multiple times can be seen standing up in one of the videos after the altercation with blood on his face around one eye and blood can be seen on the floor in the background.

12News reached out to the Beaumont independent School District for comment and they released a statement saying they were "aware of recent videos surfacing that involve a violent incident."

Beaumont ISD Police and administrators watched all the videos and identified the students participating in the altercation according to the statement.

The district says in the statement that "disciplinary actions have been taken to the fullest extent.

They did not elaborate on exactly what those disciplinary actions entailed or any injuries the victim sustained in the altercation.

The statement also said that the district would be working to ensure that this type of behavior doesn't happen again.

"This behavior is unacceptable and these acts of violence displayed will not be tolerated" the statement said.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

Read the full statement from BISD...

