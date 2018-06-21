The possibility of a meat packing plant a mile north of Woodville city limits has made many people mad.

People like Debbie Walmsley who live in Woodville would rather not see East Texas Packing LLC set up shop in town.

"There hasn't been a lot of transparency in what they've done, the land purchase, who's buying, who's doing what," Walmsley said.

One man who lives within two miles of the proposed location of the plant has other worries. He says the smell of the meat would have an effect on property values of nearby homes.

"It's not worth it for my property value to drop," the man said.

Those concerns were heard in Woodville city council last week when a utility agreement was reached unanimously by city council members to provide sewage and water service to East Texas Packing LLC.

This week, Tyler County commissioners discussed a resolution about the proposed plant on Wednesday.

Commissioners acknowledged that the county’s citizens opposing the plant have resulted in numerous meetings as well as social media expressions creating anger and fear.

The County Judge’s office has received around 700 calls about the plant with only five expressing support for it.

In the resolution, it says the will of the people cannot prevent the proposed facility from being built nor does the court hold any legal power to stop a free enterprise such as this from existing.

Tyler County Judge Jacques Blanchette, Commissioner Mike Marshall, and Commissioner Jack Walston are standing with citizens who are in opposition of the meat packing plant.

However, Judge Blanchette tells 12News there is nothing the county can do legally to prevent the plant from being built.

Commissioner Martin Nash left the courtroom before the vote was taken. Commissioner Rusty Hughes abstained from voting.

Walmsley is still hoping there's something that can be done to stop the plant.

"I hope it can be stopped, I just don't think it's going to be a good thing for our community," Walmsley said.

A prayer will be held Thursday afternoon in front of the Tyler County Courthouse in opposition of the plant. The community prayer will be followed by another town hall meeting in front of Woodville High School.

© 2018 KBMT