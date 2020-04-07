Two Beaumont women struck, killed by car while walking along street Friday night

Both drivers involved are cooperating with police after the fatal accidents.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Two women have died after being hit by a car while walking along the street at night, Beaumont Police Department says.

The two accidents happened within less than two hours of each other.

Around 10:15 p.m. Friday, Beaumont Police reported to the 6300 block of College Street. Police say 44-year-old Tameka Delgado, of Beaumont, was struck while standing outside of the westbound traffic lane along the street.

Delgado was pronounced dead on the scene.

The Beaumont Police Department Traffic Unit is still looking into the accident. The driver involved is cooperating with investigators, police say.

Around 11:30 p.m. Friday, Beaumont police received another call regarding a person who was hit by a car while walking.

Officers arrived to the 3100 block of Washington Boulevard and found Wardah Ansari, a 28-year-old woman from Beaumont.

Ansari was taken to St. Elizabeth Hospital where she later died. The driver involved is cooperating with the investigators, according to a Beaumont Police report.

Beaumont Police full news release...

On Friday, July 3, 2020 at 10:14 PM. Beaumont Police responded to the 6300 block of College Street in reference to an auto pedestrian accident. The investigation has revealed that the victim was struck while standing in the outside lane of traffic westbound. The Beaumont Police Department Traffic Unit is investigating the accident and the driver involved is cooperating with investigators.

The victim was pronounced deceased on scene by Beaumont EMS and is identified as Tameka Delgado, age 44 from Beaumont.

Approximately an hour later at 11:32 PM. Beaumont Police received another call of an auto pedestrian accident in the 3100 block of Washington Blvd. The investigation has revealed that the victim was walking in the westbound construction zone when they were struck by oncoming traffic. The driver involved is also cooperating with investigators.