PORT ARTHUR, Texas — Officers are looking for two men they say tried to break open glass jewelry cases in a Port Arthur pawn shop Thursday morning. Police say one man had a gun and fired several round in the store.

It happened around 10:15 at EZ Pawn in the 3400 block of Twin City Hwy.

When officers arrived to the store, they were told two men went in and tried to break the cases to take the merchandise inside.

The case is still being investigated.

From a Port Arthur Police Department news release:

On 2/13/20 at approximately 10:15 AM Officers of the Port Arthur Police Department were dispatched to EZ Pawn located at 3427 Twin City Hwy. in reference to a possible robbery in progress.

Upon arrival officers learned that two male subjects entered into the business, and began attempting to break the glass jewelry cases in an attempt to steal the property protected by the cases. One of the male subjects was armed with a firearm, and fired several rounds during the course of the offense.

Several members of the Port Arthur CID arrived and assisted in the investigation, along with a Crime Scene Technician. This case is currently under investigation by the Port Arthur Criminal Investigations Division

GET NEWS & WEATHER ALERTS | Download the 12News App to your mobile device

CRIME STOPPERS | Submit a tip @ 833Tips.com

If you have information about this crime you could earn a cash reward of up to $1000 by providing an ANONYMOUS tip to Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas.

Call 833-TIPS (8477) or text “BMT” followed by your tip information to CRIMES (274637) from your mobile phone.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

Send us a news tip | Download our app | 12News Morning Rush Newsletter

Also on 12NewsNow.com

Video: Altuve, Bregman, Crane apologize for Astros sign-stealing scheme

12-year-old Beaumont girl wins national boxing championship

Simone Biles slams beauty standards she never asked for in powerful message