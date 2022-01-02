Crash sends one truck into river near Rainbow Bridge in Bridge City

One person was seen being pulled from a truck that was inside the river and crews performed CPR.

BRIDGE CITY, Texas — Bridge City Police are investigating why a car ended up in the water at the base of the Rainbow Bridge Tuesday night.

First responders are at the scene of what appeared to be a crash involving two cars along Highway 87. It happened around 7:15 p.m.

12News crew is also at the scene. One person was seen being pulled from a truck that was inside the river and crews performed CPR. The person was taken to a hospital.

Crews also removed the truck from the body of water.

Traffic lanes along Highway 87 heading into Port Arthur were closed as of 10 p.m.

GET NEWS & WEATHER ALERTS | Download the 12News App to your mobile device

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.