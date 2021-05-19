Tracy Byrd hitting the road with Blake Shelton late this summer

The 17-stop tour starts in Omaha, Nebraska, on August 18, 2021 and ends up in Milwaukee on October 2, 2021.

BEAUMONT, Texas — It appears Beaumont’s Tracy Byrd is joining Team Blake and heading out on tour late this summer.

Byrd will be joining Blake Shelton’s “Friends and Heroes 2021” tour along with Martina McBride, Trace Adkins and Lindsay Ell according to a Facebook post Wednesday morning by Byrd.

The 17-stop tour starts in Omaha, Nebraska, on August 18, 2021 and ends up in Milwaukee on October 2, 2021, according to Shelton’s website.

If you want to see Byrd with Shelton you’ll have to make the five hour drive to Fort Worth to catch the show on Saturday, September 25, at the Dickies Arena.

Tickets go on sale June 10.

Byrd first made a name for himself in country music back in 1993 when “Holdin’ Heaven” the third single off his debut self-title album hit number one on the Billboard Country Charts according to his website. That album went on to be certified as a gold record when it sold more than half a million copies.

Here’s the entire tour schedule…

Wednesday, Aug. 18, Omaha, NE

Friday, Aug. 20, Denver, CO

Thursday, Sept. 2, Philadelphia, PA

Friday, Sept 3, Washington, DC

Saturday, Sept. 4, Washington, DC

Thursday, Sept. 9, Nashville, TN

Friday, Sept. 10, Evansville, IN

Saturday, Sept. 11, Rosemont, IL

Thursday, Sept. 16, North Charleston, SC

Friday, Sept. 17, Greenville, SC

Saturday, Sept. 18, Duluth, GA

Thursday, Sept 23, St Louis, MO

Friday, Sept. 24, Tulsa, OK

Saturday, Sept. 25, Fort Worth, TX

Thursday, Sept. 30, Grand Rapids, MI

Friday, Oct. 1, Detroit, MI

Saturday, Oct 2, Milwaukee, WI