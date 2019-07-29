JEFFERSON COUNTY, Texas — Three men were injured, including one who was seriously injured, when a lift came in contact with a power line at a construction site at the Pine Tree Lodge west of Beaumont Monday afternoon.

Two men were in a lift being raised to the roof of the structure when it came in contact with a power line according to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.

One man on the roof fell about 30 feet to the concrete below and the two men in the lift suffered burns the sheriff’s office said.

The man who fell was transported with serious injuries by Air Rescue helicopter to a Southeast Texas hospital according to the sheriff’s office.

One other man, who was seriously injured with bad burns and facial injuries, was taken by Acadian Ambulance to a Southeast Texas hospital.

The third man was treated on the scene for minor burns on his arm.

The popular Southeast Texas restaurant is being rebuilt after it was heavily damaged by Tropical Storm Harvey.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.