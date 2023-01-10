The Port Arthur Health Department is having a drive-thru clinic for flu shots Monday

The clinic will run on October 2, 2023 from 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 522 Proctor Street.

PORT ARTHUR, Texas — The Port Arthur Health Department will be putting on a drive-thru flu clinic Monday at the Downtown Pavilion.

The clinic will run on October 2, 2023 from 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 522 Proctor Street.

They will be providing flu vaccinations for $15.

To receive a flu shot all you have to do is drive through to the Pavilion, complete a consent form, pay the fee and get vaccinated.

You will also receive a proof card for the vaccination.

"The 65 and older are recommended to get the higher dose vaccine and we are not giving that vaccine, but those are at the local pharmacies. But it's very important for those also who have heart disease, diabetes and asthma or any kind of lung diseases, It's very important that they get the flu vaccine as well," said Licensed Vocational Nurse Courtnee Williams.

For those not able to attend the drive-thru clinic the flu vaccine will still be available at the Texas Art Museum at 3501 Cultural Central Drive in Port Arthur.