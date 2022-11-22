'Happy Thanksgiving': Beaumont law firm giving out 250 full Thanksgiving dinners Wednesday

The first 250 vehicles to arrive at the law firm Wednesday starting at 9: 30 a.m. will get one dinner per vehicle.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Amid high food costs, a Beaumont law firm is giving full Thanksgiving meals to area families.

The Ferguson Law Firm is giving out 250 full Thanksgiving meals. The first 250 vehicles to arrive at the law firm Wednesday starting at 9: 30 a.m. will get one dinner per vehicle.

The Ferguson Law Firm is located at 3155 Executive Boulevard, behind the Elegante hotel. It will be a drive-thru pick-up only.

The meals will have a fully cooked turkey, sliced ham, cornbread dressing, gravy, green beans, corn, cranberry sauce, a dozen rolls, and a whole pumpkin pie. The meals are expected to feed anywhere from eight to 10 people.

"This is The Ferguson Law Firm's appreciation to the community that has been so good to us," the firm said. "Happy Thanksgiving from The Ferguson Law Firm."

