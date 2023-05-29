Gov. Abbott calls special session to focus on property taxes, border security

The special session was scheduled to begin at 9 p.m. Monday.

AUSTIN, Texas — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott called an immediate special session Monday just hours after the House and Senate adjourned from the 88th legislative session.

It will be the first special session of several, Abbott said.

Abbott said the first special session will focus on cutting property taxes and border control by increasing penalties for human smugglers and those operating stash houses.

"We must cut property taxes. During the regular session, we added $17.6 billion to cut property taxes. However, the legislature could not agree on how to allocate funds to accomplish this goal. Texans want and need a path towards eliminating property taxes. The best way to do that is to direct property tax reduction dollars to cut school property tax rates," Abbott said in a release.

Special session #1 was scheduled to begin at 9 p.m. Monday and a message was sent to lawmakers that they were to return to the Capitol on Tuesday at noon. Senators were told to meet at 12:30 p.m.

Dates and times have not been announced for the other special sessions. Abbott said he wants to ensure that each priority receives the time and attention it deserves to pass into law, which is why only a few agenda items will be added each session.

Each session will last 30 days.

