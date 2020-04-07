Texas Department of Licensing & Regulation revise face covering guidelines

Effective immediately, all employees and customers must wear a face covering while inside a barber shop, cosmetology salon, nail salon, or massage establishment.

The Texas Department of Licensing & Regulation (TDLR) has revised guidelines relating to face coverings.

According to the TDLR, effective immediately, all employees and customers must wear a face covering (over the nose and mouth) while inside a barber shop, cosmetology salon, nail salon, or massage establishment.

Face masks or fabric face coverings must be worn at all times even if individuals are practicing social distancing.

Face coverings may only be removed when necessary to receive a service.

All driving school employees and customers must also wear a face covering wherever social distancing is not possible.