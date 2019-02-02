PORT ARTHUR, Texas — The search for Donald Goodman, 54, has come to an end following the help of more than 30 volunteers surveying the area where he was last seen.

Texas Equusearch conducted a search effort Saturday morning and found his body near the Taylor Bayou Bridge.

Goodman had been missing for ten days when family and volunteers began to spread out trying find him.

"It was very disturbing for us find the results we were not awaiting to have," says Goodman's wife Angela Jones-Goodman. "We are thankful for the closure that we do have."

Texas Equusearch search coordinator Jack Boggess says the goal was simple, find Goodman.

"That's what we're here for, just a bunch of volunteers that's all," says Boggess. "We get aid nothing, just people wanting to help people."

Shortly after volunteers split up and targeted different areas, Goodman's body was found..

He was seen floating in the water roughly 100 yards away from the bridge along Highway 73.

The family was involved in the search and identified the body shortly after.

His wife tells us Goodman had a huge heart.

"He was a very loving and thoughtful person," says Jones-Goodman. "He loved his animals, family and rodeo, rodeo was his life."

Jones-Goodman adds that her husband was on his way to work in the morning hours of Jan. 23 when his truck broke down.

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office found his truck abandoned on the bridge, but no Goodman.

"That day it was raining and the wind was blowing really hard," says Jones-Goodman. "We don't know exactly what happened but we know we're at a great loss."

Detectives don't believe foul play was involved according to Jones-Goodman.

She tells us there's no way her husband would have chosen to end his life.

"I told them from day one, there is no way that this man jumped in that water," says Jones-Goodman. "That's just not possible."

Saturday didn't end in the result everyone was hoping for, but the Goodman family appreciates the help from everyone who played a part in providing closure.

"The Bill Pickett Rodeo Family who coordinated the volunteers, we want to thank them," says Jones-Goodman. "All of our Chambers County and Jefferson County law enforcement who helped with the efforts to make today go by a lot smoother."

There is no indication at this time as to how Goodman died, but an autopsy has been ordered.

The Goodman family is still finalizing funeral arrangements and we'll continue to update this story as we receive more information.

Jefferson County Sheriff's Office press release:

This morning, 02/02/2019, Jefferson County Sheriff's Investigators briefed with Texas EquuSearch on Hwy 73 at the Taylors Bayou Bridge in reference to missing person Donald Goodman. Goodman was reported missing when his truck was found abandoned on the bridge January 23, 2019. The JCSO Marine Unit and Aviation Unit, along with divers from the Port Arthur Fire Department have conducted searches in and around the area since Goodman was reported missing.



EguuSearch members located the body of a male believed to be that of missing Donald Goodman. The body was located floating in the waterway approximately 100 feet from the bridge. Judge Gillam ordered an autopsy. The family was on scene and they have been notified.

