Suspect arrested for robbing a man of money, food at dollar store on Thanksgiving

BEAUMONT, Texas — A suspect is in Port Arthur Police custody after officers said he assaulted a man before taking the victim’s money and food on Thanksgiving, according to a news release from the Port Arthur Police Department.

Officers reported to the Dollar General that’s at 3345 Twin City Highway on Thursday around 4:25 p.m. in reference to a disturbance.

Detectives learned the male suspect assaulted the victim and then took his food and money, according to the release.

Officers found the suspect near the scene and arrested him. The suspect was taken to the Jefferson County Correctional Facility.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

Full news release from Port Arthur Police Department...

On 11/25/2021 at approximately 4:25 PM, Officers with the Port Arthur Police Department responded to Dollar General, located at 3345 Twin City Highway, in reference to a disturbance. Upon further investigation, it was learned that a male suspect assaulted the male victim, and then took his money and food. Officers located the suspect a short distance from the scene and placed him under arrest. He was transported to the Jefferson County Correctional Facility.