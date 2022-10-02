x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

LIST | 'Spooktacular' events happening around Southeast Texas in October

This is not an exhaustive list. If there are other Juneteenth celebrations not mentioned in this article, please email 12News@12NewsNow.com.
Credit: Visit Beaumont, TX

BEAUMONT, Texas — Across Southeast Texas businesses, organizations and people are getting ready to celebrate throughout the month of October amid many 'spooktacular' events. 12News is helping the Southeast Texas community find events happening near them.

This is not an exhaustive list. If there are other October-themed events not mentioned in this article, please email 12News@12NewsNow.com.

October 4

October 5

October 6

October 7

October 8

October 9

October 11

October 12

October 13

October 14

October 15

October 19

October 20

October 21

October 22

October 23

October 26

October 27

October 28

October 29

October 31

Credit: Visit Beaumont, TX

Recurring events

Also on 12NewsNow.com ... 

   

Related Articles

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

Saturday night, Sunday morning expected be chilly, nice weather forecast for next week

Before You Leave, Check This Out