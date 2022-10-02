LIST | 'Spooktacular' events happening around Southeast Texas in October

BEAUMONT, Texas — Across Southeast Texas businesses, organizations and people are getting ready to celebrate throughout the month of October amid many 'spooktacular' events. 12News is helping the Southeast Texas community find events happening near them.
This is not an exhaustive list. If there are other October-themed events not mentioned in this article, please email 12News@12NewsNow.com.
October 4
- National Night Out
- 1515 Boston Avenue - Nederland
- 5:30 p.m. - 8 p.m.
October 5
- The Revival of Extinct Native Cultures - The Karankawas
- The McFaddin-Ward House Museum
- 1906 Calder Avenue - Beaumont
- 6:30 p.m. - 8 p.m.
- Cheers for Charity Featuring Legacy Community Health
- Pour Brothers Brewery
- 585 Wall Street - Beaumont
- 4 p.m.
October 6
- First Thursday @ TASI
- The Art Museum of SETX
- 500 Main Street - Beaumont
- 5 p.m. - 8 p.m.
- Family Movie Night: Halloweentown
- Hebert Public Library
- 2025 Merriman Street - Beaumont
- 5:45 p.m.
October 7
- The TubaMeisters
- Pour Brothers Brewery
- 585 Wall Street - Beaumont
- 7 p.m.
October 8
- The Big Pumpkin Run
- Riverside Pavilion
- 601 W Division Street - Orange
- 7:30 a.m.
- Dogtoberfest
- Julie Rogers Theatre
- 765 Pearl Street - Beaumont
- 8:30 a.m. - 2 p.m.
- Beaumont Oktoberfest 2022
- Rogers Park
- 1455 Dowlen Road - Beaumont
- 3 p.m. - 8 p.m.
- Big Thicket Day 2022
- Collier's Ferry Park
- 5390 Pine Street - Beaumont
- 11 a.m. - 3 p.m.
- Florence Chambers 110th Birthday Celebration
- Chambers House Museum
- 2240 Calder Street - Beaumont
- 5:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.
October 9
- Dino Invasion Dance Party
- The Oaks Event Center
- 2110 S. Main Street - Vidor
- 3 p.m.
- Nightmare on Calder Avenue
- Javelina Tattoo
- 2510 Calder Avenue - Beaumont
- Noon - 6 p.m.
October 11
- Monarch Butterfly Talk
- Beaumont Botanical Gardens
- 6088 Babe Zaharias Drive - Beaumont
- 7 p.m.
October 12
- Cheers for Charity ft SETX Arts Council
- Pour Brothers Brewery
- 585 Wall Street - Beaumont
- 4 p.m.
October 13
- United Way Hometown Huddle : One Pot Throwdown!
- Beaumont Civic Center
- 701 Main Street - Beaumont
- 5:30 p.m. - 8 p.m.
October 14
- SMA Playdate: Let's Play With Clay
- Stark Museum of Art
- 712 Green Avenue - Orange
- 10 a.m. - 11 a.m.
- 9th Annual Monsters In the Park
- Doornbos Heritage Park
- 2301 Avenue H - Nederland
- 5 p.m. - 9 p.m.
- War Wagon Cigar Social
- Pour Brothers Brewery
- 585 Wall Street - Beaumont
- 4 p.m.
- Chase Curtis Live
- Pour Brothers Brewery
- 585 Wall Street - Beaumont
- 7 p.m.
October 15
- 11th Annual Touch-A-Truck & S.T.E.A.M Fair
- Beaumont Children's Museum
- 701 Main Street - Beaumont
- 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.
- The Big Pumpkin 5k Run 2022
- Riverside Park
- 601 W Division Street - Orange
- 7 a.m.
- Calliope's Circle Monthly Poetry Workshop
- The Art Studio (TASI)
- 720 Franklin Street - Beaumont
- 1 p.m. - 3 p.m.
- Historic Ghost Walk
- Heritage House Museum
- 905 West Division Avenue - Orange
- 3 p.m. - 9 p.m.
- Nederland Fall Market 2022
- Old "Ole" Town Nederland Spring and Fall Market Days
- 1519 Boston Avenue - Nederland
- 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.
- Arts and Drafts 2022
- Madison's on Dowlen
- 4020 Dowlen Road - Beaumont
- 7 p.m.
- Salsa Night
- Pour Brothers Brewery
- 585 Wall Street - Beaumont
- 7 p.m.
October 19
- Cheers for Charity Ft. PAWS Beaumont
- Pour Brothers Brewery
- 585 Wall Street - Beaumont
- 4 p.m.
October 20
- Lecture Series Presents: The Culture of America
- McFaddin-Ward House Museum
- 1906 Calder Avenue - Beaumont
- 6:30 p.m.
October 21
- Spindletop Spookfest
- Spindletop-Gladys City Boomtown Museum
- 5550 Jimmy Simmons Boulevard - Beaumont
- 5:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.
- 'Orchid'tober-Fest
- Beaumont Botanical Garden
- 6088 Babe Zaharias Drive - Beaumont
- 6 p.m. - 10 p.m.
- Frankie & Johnny in the Clair de Lune
- Beaumont Community Players
- 4155 Laurel Street - Beaumont
- 7:30 p.m. - 10 p.m.
- Trivia on Tap : Halloween Edition
- Pour Brothers Brewery
- 585 Wall Street - Beaumont
- 7 p.m.
- Rocky Horror After Party Drag Show
- Pour Brothers Brewery
- 585 Wall Street - Beaumont
- 10 p.m.
October 22
- Museum Madness : Spheres Bubble Show
- Beaumont Children's Museum
- 701 Main Street - Beaumont
- 9 a.m. - 4 p.m.
- Museum Madness : Pumpkin Walk and Fall Festival
- John Jay French Museum
- 2985 French Road - Beaumont
- 6 p.m. - 9 p.m.
- BCP : Costuming For the Theater
- Beaumont Community Players
- 4155 Laurel Street - Beaumont
- 10 a.m.
- Frankie & Johnny in the Clair de Lune
- Beaumont Community Players
- 4155 Laurel Street - Beaumont
- 7:30 p.m. - 10 p.m.
- Porchfest 2022
- Oaks Historic District
- 2395 Long Avenue - Beaumont
- 4 p.m.
- Beaumont Buddy Walk
- Downtown Beaumont
- 700 Crocket Street
- 9 a.m. - noon
October 23
- Blue October
- The Jefferson Theatre
- 345 Fannin Street - Beaumont
- 8 p.m.
- Boomtown Halloween Market
- Pour Brothers Brewery
- 585 Wall Street - Beaumont
- 2 p.m.
October 26
- Cheers for Charity ft The Foundation for SETX
- Pour Brothers Brewery
- 585 Wall Street - Beaumont
- 4 p.m.
October 27
- Halloween Dance
- The Arc of Greater Beaumont
- 4330 Westridge Lane - Beaumont
- 6:30 p.m. - 8:30 p.m.
- Buyers & Brews (and Boos!)
- Pour Brothers Brewery
- 585 Wall Street - Beaumont
- 6 p.m.
October 28
- The Monsters Ball
- The Oaks Event Center
- 2110 South MainStreet - Vidor
- 7 p.m.
- Frankie & Johnny in the Clair de Lune
- Beaumont Community Players
- 4155 Laurel Street - Beaumont
- 7:30 p.m.
- Full Coverage Halloween Bash
- The Logon Cafe & Pub
- 3805 Calder Avenue - Beaumont
- 8 p.m.
- Indie Music Night
- Pour Brothers Brewery
- 585 Wall Street - Beaumont
- 7 p.m.
October 29
- Family Fun Day Spooktacular
- Museum of the Gulf Coast
- 70 Procter Street - Port Arthur
- 9 a.m.
- Ghosts, Gardens, & Goblins
- Beaumont Botanical Gardens
- 6088 Babe Zaharias Drive - Beaumont
- 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.
- Unity In The Community : Fall Fest & Kickback Tournament
- Charlton Pollard Park
- 2060 Irving Avenue - Beaumont
- 2 p.m. - 7 p.m.
- Frankie & Johnny in the Clair de Lune
- Beaumont Community Players
- 4155 Laurel Street - Beaumont
- 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.
- Gift of Life 5K Monster Dash
- Downtown Beaumont
- 801 Main Street - Beaumont
- 8 a.m.
- Cardinal Cajun Cookoff - Cardinal Cookoff Challenge
- Montagne Center
- 4401 S M L King Jr Pkwy - Beaumont
- 10 a.m. - 2:30 p.m.
- Halloween Band Nite
- The Art Studio, Inc.
- 720 Franklin Street - Beaumont
- 7 p.m.
- United States of Paranormal Live Podcast
- Pour Brothers Brewery
- 585 Wall Street - Beaumont
- 7 p.m.
October 31
- Cruella's Halloween Party
- The Fire Museum of Texas
- 400 Walnut Street - Beaumont
- 10 a.m. - 7 p.m.
Recurring events
- Orangetober Festival 2022
- Riverside Pavilion
- 708 Simmons Drive - Orange
- October 7-9
- 4 p.m. - 9 p.m.
- Golden Triangle Fall Market
- BISD Football Stadium
- 5250 Bayou Willow Way Beaumont
- October 8-9
- 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.
- 12th Annual Scarecrow Fest
- Shangri La Botanical Gardens
- 2111 W Park Avenue - Orange
- October 11-Novemeber 12
- 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.
- Pecan Festival 2022
- Lincoln Avenue - Groves
- October 13-16
- 6 p.m. - 8 p.m.
- Getting' Spooky on Amelia Farms
- Amelia Farm and Market
- 8600 Dishman Road - Beaumont
- October 29-30
- 4 p.m. - 7 p.m.
- 13 Nights of Halloween
- Jefferson Theatre
- 345 Fannin Street Beaumont
- October 18-30
Also on 12NewsNow.com ...