Southeast Texas woman celebrates goal of reaching her 100th birthday

ORANGE, Texas — On Thursday in Orange it was literally Violet Branch’s day and it only took 100 years for it to happen.

Violet Branch, of Orange, was born today in Port Arthur in 1921 and on Thursday afternoon her family and friends celebrated her day with a “yard card” and a birthday parade.

Branch was determined to live to be at least 100 according to her granddaugher, Misty Bellow, who said that for years Branch had been saying she would live to one day celebrate this milestone.

Because of the pandemic the celebration was socially distanced but somewhere between 20 to 30 cars carry family and friends, including neighbors and fellow church members, passed by the centenarian’s home in Little Cypress according to Bellow.

Branch has lived all of her life in Southeast Texas Bellow told 12News Thursday afternoon while Branch napped following all the excitement.

The mayor of Orange, Larry spears Jr. even showed up at the event to proclaim Thursday as “Violet LeBlanc-Branch Day” in the city according to Bellow.

Spears knelt down in front of Branch, who was tucked under a purple quilt, and read the proclamation to her on the street in front of her home.

Branch, who isn’t able to speak following a stroke last year, was brought outside in her wheelchair to enjoy the parade she said.

In spite of not being able to speak Bellow tells 12News they could tell she enjoyed the parade and all the attention.

Branch has three, children, five grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren though not everyone could make it to the festivities on Thursday due to the pandemic.

Happy Birthday, Violet.