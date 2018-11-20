BEAUMONT — The Smith family hopes to make this Thanksgiving their biggest yet. This will be the fourth year they're feeding the homeless and less fortunate a Thanksgiving meal at Manning's Warehouse in Beaumont.

The Smith's believe Thanksgiving isn't just for spending time with family and eating delicious food, it's a time to use the blessings they've been given to help others in need.

Josh Smith said after his grandmother died four years ago, a big family Thanksgiving didn't make sense. That's when he went to his dad, David Smith, with the idea to feed the homeless and the less fortunate.

"People fall on hard times so why not help those when we are as privileged and blessed as we are," said Josh Smith.

David Smith went to his boss at Manning's, and together they decided it would be the perfect place to feed those in need.

"I do see a bunch of homeless here in Beaumont and around the area and we sit there and just talk to them, let them know that we're going to be sitting here feeding them," said Smith.

David Smith said helping others is a family tradition that started back when his dad was a councilman. He loves seeing the tradition continue with his own family.

"It makes you feel great because you stop and stop and think, 'okay, yeah, I may not have everything I want, but i have everything I need,'" said David Smith.

Josh Smith said the tradition has grown every year.

"The first year we fed 50 people, the second year 75, last year we fed 100 people."

This year they hope to make it their biggest yet, but they can't do it alone.

"If you're out and about here in the Golden Triangle and you see somebody that needs a meal, come by and get one and go take it to them, or bring them over here," said David Smith.

Anyone in need is welcome to stop by Manning's Warehouse off of 7th Street in Beaumont for a meal. Food will be served at two o'clock. The Smith's also wanted to extend the invitation to those affected by the fire at American Village in Vidor.

Anyone with questions can call David Smith at (409)-550-8337

