Store owners, employees encouraging Southeast Texans to shop local on small business Saturday

"We do a happy dance every time someone comes in," said a Blanc on Boston sales associate.



That's the excitement of people shopping at local businesses. Blanc on Boston boutique employees know just how important small business Saturday is for the community.



“When you shop small, you're supporting local community members and their families, rather than large corporations," a Blanc on Boston sales associate said.



Staying local is what these businesses need after coming back from the Covid-19 pandemic. John Ortiz, owner of Ortiz Menswear and Bridal said their last small business Saturday they only sold a couple of things.



"This year we really hope to see some major improvements and blessings come to our local community," Ortiz said.



Last year wasn't Gaudie and Company's best year either, but sales associates said they were sure to make every customer in their store feel valued.



"That connection, that bond, means a lot like I would rather come here, then go to some other chain store and shop at some chain store, because I’m like, 'oh well I know her, and I like shopping with her, and I think that helps a lot,'" said a sales associate from Gaudie and Company.



But connections aren't the only good thing small businesses thrive on. Sassy Trendz Boutique owner Kim Hughes said shopping local helps community support community.



"You're helping not only my dream, and help support my family, but we're also giving back to the community, and the money stays in the community,” Hughes said.



These small businesses said the trust they build with their customers is what keeps their businesses going, and they’re encouraging the community to come out and support on small business Saturday.