Why some Port Arthur residents could have little to no water pressure temporarily

Water Utility crews are repairing water lines in the 700 block of Duff Drive.

PORT ARTHUR, Texas — Some residents living in certain areas of Port Arthur may have little to no water pressure for a few hours.

Water Utility crews are repairing water lines in the 700 block of Duff Drive, according to a City of Port Arthur release. Residents and businesses located in the area may have little to no water pressure for a few hours.

The outage is expected for those residing from 9th Street to Lakeshore Drive and between Duff Drive to Stadium Road.

Those with questions about the status of the outage or updates are encouraged to call Water Dispatch at (409) 983-8550.

