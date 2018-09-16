GREENSBORO, N.C. (WFMY) -- North Carolina is resilient in the face of a disaster and together we rise in the midst of Hurricane Florence and its devastating impacts that it’s leaving across the Carolinas.

During these difficult times, it’s about neighbors helping neighbors, rescuers in action and seeing the very best in humanity.

These are the best moments from Hurricane Florence that has captured the hearts in not only the Carolinas but across the nation.

FIREFIGHTERS PRAY

It was a moment that needed no words as a group of Wilmington firefighters kneeled to pray outside of a home where a mother and her baby were killed after a tree came crashing down on a house. The firefighters tried the very best to help save the family.

A mother and her infant were killed when a tree fell on their house in Wilmington. Courtesy: ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP/Getty Images

Their deaths became the first two in the state and a reminder of the devastating impacts of Hurricane Florence. The firefighters showed grace while sending prayers to bring the family comfort in the time of tragedy.

HONORING THE FLAG

It’s a photo capturing hearts as police in Myrtle Beach police took a moment to save an American flag that was hanging from a snapped pole during Hurricane Florence.

Myrtle Beach Police Officers save flag after a pole snapped during Hurricane Florence. Photo Courtesy: Myrtle Beach Police

VOLUNTEER HOLDING CHILD

You have probably seen this photo all over social media but what’s the story behind it? The photo was captured as a Volunteer Amber Hersel from the Civilian Crisis Response Team rescued a sever-year-old girl and her family from their flooded home in James City, North Carolina. The photo was captured by Chip Somodevilla with Getty Images.

Volunteer Amber Hersel from the Civilian Crisis Response Team helps rescue 7-year-old Keiyana Cromartie and her family from their flooded home September 14, 2018 in James City, United States. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

NEW BERN FLOODING

It’s a photo that makes you sick to your stomach after you realize this is the City of New Bern’s sign almost completely under flood waters. The coastal city has received historic flooding due to Hurricane Florence. At the same time it brings hope that the city will rise even stronger out of the water.

Neighborhoods are flooded after the storm surge from Hurricane Florence flooded the Neuse River September 14, 2018 in New Bern, North Carolina. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

RISKING IT ALL TO SAVE ALL

The heroes of it all as first responders, NC coast guard, and other agencies are working around the clock to help rescue others.

TAKING A MOMENT TO HELP OUT

Eddie Randle a multimedia journalist with KUSA took a moment to help a woman stuck in flood waters. Randle was helping to cover the flooding in Kinston for WFMY News 2 when he realized what was happening with the woman and rushed to help.OH, BABY!

Here come twins! A Military couple evacuating from Hurricane Florence had a lifechanging moment. Cpl. Nicholas Digregorio and his wife Danielle are stationed at Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune in North Carolina. They had to evacuate from Hurricane Florence that’s when Danielle Digregorio went into labor with twins. She said, "Our little hurricane babies are safe."Dramatic footage shows raging flood waters washing out a road in Mt. Olive, North Carolina. Video: LSM Brandon Clement/Brett Adair

MOUNT OLIVE FLOODING

Dramatic footage shows raging flood waters washing out a road in Mt. Olive, North Carolina. Video Courtesy of LSM Brandon Clement/Brett Adair.

OH, BABY NOT ONE BUT TWO!

Here come twins! A Military couple evacuating from Hurricane Florence had a life-changing moment. Cpl. Nicholas Digregorio and his wife Danielle are stationed at Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune in North Carolina. They had to evacuate from Hurricane Florence that’s when Danielle Digregorio went into labor with twins. She said, "Our little hurricane babies are safe."

Cpl. Nicholas Digregorio and his wife Danielle are stationed at Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune in North Carolina and evacuated due to the hurricane. Pic. Courtesy: WTLV

DEER MAKE A RUN FOR IT

Animals have their own way of trying to survive during a hurricane. A group of deer were spotted swimming behind a CBS news correspondent Adriana Diaz’s right shoulder while she was covering flooding in Jacksonville, North Carolina.

DOLPHINS IN MARINA

An unexpected sight just after Hurricane Florence made landfall near Wilmington, NC Friday morning as Dolphins were found swimming in the rising water by a marina.

ALLIGATOR RIDES OUT STORM

An alligator decided to ride out Florence in a neighborhood in South Carolina. A woman captured the alligator trying to make a run for it while going from one pond to another.

Kitten clings to man for life

This AP photo of a drenched kitten huddled against a man in rising flood waters shows not only the devastation the storm has caused, but also the resiliency of those affected. The kitten, which according to the Charlotte News & Observer is named Survivor, clung to Robert Simmons Jr. after he'd taken it with him on his boat.

Robert Simmons Jr. and his kitten "Survivor" are rescued from floodwaters after Hurricane Florence dumped several inches of rain in the area overnight, Friday, Sept. 14, 2018 in New Bern, N.C.

Andrew Carter/The News & Observer via AP

