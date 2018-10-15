Silsbee ISD's superintendent is leaving the district to help build more schools.

Superintendent Richard Bain, Jr. told 12News that he has accepted another job and turned in his resignation, with mixed emotions.

He announced his resignation to Silsbee ISD in a letter dated Friday, Oct. 12.

Bain will become an educational consultant for Claycomb Architech, which builds school and educational buildings. He wil start there January 1. His last day as superintendent will be Dec. 31.

The school board will meet next week to determine the transition process, Bain said.

Bain has been the superintendent since he was appointed in 2018 by the Silsbee ISD Board of Trustees, according to Silsbee ISD's website. He helped to implement an early college program at Silsbee High School, expanding dual credits to help students pursue higher education as well as career and technical education courses and programs intended to curb expulsions.

Bain was been recognized as Texas Elementary Principals and Supervisors Association (TEPSAN) of the Year for Region 15 in 2007, and also Region 5 Superintendent of the Year in 2013.

October 12, 2018 Silsbee ISD Family,

It is with very mixed emotions that I am announcing my retirement from Silsbee ISD at the end of this semester, pending official approval from the Board. God has blessed me with being an educator for almost 32 years, and my last 10+ years as superintendent of Silsbee ISD have been amazing. I am thankful that I have been able to work with such incredible people over the years. I am amazed at the work you perform day in and day out.

There have been many great things that have taken place over the past decade in Silsbee ISD, including the opening of a brand new, state of the art elementary, the designation of the high school as an Early College High School, the transformation of the middle school into a post-secondary focused campus, and the beginning of full day pre-K, all of which will enhance the education of students across the district. Because of your dedication, Silsbee ISD is a leader in educational programs in this region. However, when you look at these achievements and all of the others over the years, my desire is that my legacy to Silsbee ISD is not in what I helped accomplish, but in who I am and Who I stand for. I pray that this community remembers me for standing firm in my faith, being a servant leader, and valuing my integrity.

God's grace is amazing. He has presented an opportunity for me to step into educational consulting, and will therefore allow me to spend more time with my best friend and wife of 32 years, Pam. Our grandkids are going to be seeing a whole lot more of Nana and Papa, too!

Know that I am thankful for each of you, and will continue to pray for Silsbee ISD and this community! As I leave Silsbee ISD and begin a new chapter, I am holding on to this verse:

"It is the Lord who goes before you. He will be with you; He will not leave you or forsake you. Do not fear or be dismayed." Deuteronomy 31:8

Always serving His children,

Richard Bain, Jr.

