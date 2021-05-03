Man killed in Orange County collision involving dump truck

A man and an infant were the two occupants inside the car involved in the crash.

ORANGEFIELD, Texas — State Troopers are investigating a Friday morning crash involving a dump truck and a sedan near Bridge City.

12News crew was on the scene and saw a Tractor & Dump Truck Services truck hanging off the roadway on FM 408 in Orange County.

Around 8:15 a.m., Troopers with the Texas Department of Public Safety responded to the crash involving a dump truck and a Honda passenger vehicle.

As both vehicles entered a curve along the road, the driver of the Honda traveled into the northbound traffic lane and was struck by the dump truck, DPS says.

A man and an infant were the two occupants inside the car. Although the child was properly secured in a car seat and did not have any visible injuries, an ambulance took the child to St. Elizabeth hospital for observation.

The driver of the Honda, 29-year-old Christopher Cooksey, of Orange, was pronounced deceased at the scene by Justice of the Peace Joy Dubose-Simonton.

The driver of the dump truck, a 58-year-old resident of Orange, was not injured in the crash.

Officials are urging drivers to take an alternate route as all northbound and southbound lanes of FM 408, near FM 105 in Orange County, are closed.

As of Friday morning, crews are working to clear the scene of the crash.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

Full news release from the Texas Department of Public Safety...

