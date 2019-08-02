AUSTIN, Texas — A Southeast Texas state representative has sponsored a bill to require names and photos on Lone Star cards.

District 21 Texas Representative Dade Phelan (R-Beaumont) filed House Bill 1250 seeking to require the Teas Health and Human Service Commission to add the name and photo of each recipient to his or her Lone Star Card according to a release from Phelan's office.

The Texas Electronic Benefit Transfer system uses the Lone Star Card to provide access to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program and the Temporary Assistance for Needy Families program according to the release.

The legislation which will also require monitoring how often users apply for new cards, is meant to cut down on fraud committed using the Lone Star card according to the release.

Users selling their Lone Star cards and pin numbers for cash is the most common type of "food stamp fraud" according to the release.

State records show that in 2016 $17 million worth of fraud was found in 154 Texas counties the release said.

"We must make certain our most vulnerable Texans receive the food and supplies they desperately need; however, selling one's Lone Star Card for cash is unacceptable," Phelan was quoted as saying in the news release.

A recipient or authorized person(s) on the recipient's account will be exempt from the photo requirement if they are: 65 years of age or older; younger than 19 years of age; blind; disabled; a victim of domestic violence; homeless; or issued the EBT card at a field, regional, or other local commission office.

