Salvation Army of Beaumont still needing donors to sponsor 'forgotten angels' this holiday season

There are still 300 children and 15 seniors in Southeast Texas without a holiday sponsor.

Example video title will go here for this video

BEAUMONT, Texas — The Salvation Army of Beaumont chapter is on a mission to make sure every family in need gets their wish list fulfilled this holiday season.

They are doing this through their Angel Tree program, where over 300 families and 536 children signed up to receive blessings.

Through the Angel Tree program, which was introduced in 1979, The Salvation Army is in contact with families in need.

People can then "Adopt an Angel" online and choose whether they want a boy or girl and which age range.

However, some of these people aren't chosen or the donors never follow through, making them the 'forgotten angels.'

"Angels that were not selected that go out on the tree or maybe have been selected, but for whatever reason doesn't come back. The forgotten angels program just allows gifts to come in that we would help supplement the children," Salvation Army of Beaumont Captain Michelle Moore said.

There are more than 300 children and 15 seniors in the Forgotten Angels program in Southeast Texas.

Moore says the 10 through 12 age rage are often forgotten about.

"You know, it's really hard to buy for the soon to be teenagers, you know? So they're looking for bikes, learning, educational stuff," she said.

At Salvation Army, they believe parents should not have to decide between affording rent or Christmas gifts.

"We're giving families more than one item. You know, and so we don't want the child to open up for Christmas and just have one thing under the tree, so we try to put items with it so they can have a good Christmas," said Moore.

Moore says not only do they gift toys through the Angel Tree program, but they also give clothes.

Seniors are in need of crochet materials, lounge wear, adult coloring books and blankets

Children's gift ideas vary by age, from baby dolls to scooters.

"We do appreciate everyone that helps out. If you could get one toy, one toy is better than no toy. So, anything that is given helps the next family," Moore said.

Families can still to sign up to receive a present.

Gifts on their registry need to be purchased by Friday, December 16, 2022 and gifts will be handed out Friday, December 23, 2022.