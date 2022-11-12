Horseshoe Casino Lake Charles held grand opening ceremony Monday

Horseshoe Casino will replace the former Isle of Capri Lake Charles, which was forced to close due to the COVID-19 pandemic and damage from Hurricane Laura.

LAKE CHARLES, La. — Southeast Texans and beyond gathered in Lake Charles Monday to attend the grand opening of a brand-new casino.

Caesars Entertainment Inc. reinvented the former Isle of Capri Lake Charles into the land-based Horseshoe Casino Lake Charles. Caesars is the parent company of Isle of Capri Lake Charles.

Horseshoe Casino Lake Charles resort will feature games, food, and more.

Isle of Capri Lake Charles was forced to close due to the COVID-19 pandemic and damage from Hurricane Laura in 2020. Casino officials had no idea that once the Isle of Capri shut down, it would not reopen again for two years.

“Between the pandemic and the destruction wrought by Hurricane Laura, the challenges our team members have faced are unparalleled,” Jeff Favre, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Isle of Capri Lake Charles, said in a previous Caesar Entertainment media release.

Preliminary plans for the resort included more than 60,000 square feet of casino space, close to 1,000 slot machines and table games, a live poker room with 10 tables, and a completely redesigned hotel tower with rooms inspired by local scenery.

“Our growing pledge to Louisiana and the region’s growth continues with this investment, and we are proud to lead in the recovery of Lake Charles and its community," Tom Reeg, CEO of Caesars Entertainment, said in the release.

