BEAUMONT, Texas — A letter to Governor Greg Abbott about wearing mandatory face masks in public has been signed by nine city mayors in Texas. And now they wait, but they aren't the only ones.

"I know that my numbers in the City of Port Arthur are increasing and I know what had us at a lower number," said Port Arthur Mayor Thurman Bartie



Bartie is in agreement with the governor allowing city and county leaders to make that decision. He said he was not asked to sign the letter, but these mayors have his full support.



"It's not to be malicious or trying to be big government, so to speak. But a government that is concerned and a government that cares enough to say 'okay citizens this is what you are going to have to do because if you don't do it, we are going to get negative results,'" Bartie said.



If Gov. Abbott lets the decision fall in the hands of city and county leadership, not all officials will make it mandatory.



"What if they contract the coronavirus even after I say they have to wear a face mask and want to sue the city, but I am open to those suggestions and will be talking to the city manager about them," said Orange Mayor Larry Spears Jr.



Even though the Orange mayor and Hardin County Judge Wayne McDaniel do not believe that wearing face masks in public should be mandatory at this time, they are hoping the governor will let that decision be in the hands of city and county leaders across the state.



"I just think that is each individual persons decision to make. I do think that the governor should give us that right back," McDaniel said.



"I fully support those mayors because they are obviously trying to do what they feel is best for their community," Spears said.



Mayor Bartie said either way, businesses can regulate who comes in and what they have to wear.



"You see if a business has a rule that you have to wear a face mask, they can actually enforce that in their private facility," Bartie said.



A HEB shopper in San Antonio has started a petition asking the chain to make masks mandatory for customers. Right now it has more than 44,000 signatures.

Also on 12Newsnow.com...

Atlanta officer charged with murder in Rayshard Brooks death, 2nd officer also charged

Restaurants across SE Texas wrestle with decision to close or stay open as COVID-19 cases increase

Trump: Kaepernick 'absolutely' should get another NFL shot 'if he deserves it'

Fort Worth ISD parents to choose between in-person or virtual learning for their child's fall semester