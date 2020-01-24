PORT ARTHUR, Texas — An employee at Motiva’s Port Arthur Refinery was injured early Friday morning after a fire broke out at the facility.

The “minor equipment fire” happened at about 6 a.m. and an employee received non-life threatening injuries according to a statement from Motiva.

The employee, who was not identified, was taken to a Southeast Texas hospital for treatment the statement said.

The fire was extinguished by Motiva employees after the facility’s emergency response plan was initiated according to the statement.

Motiva is investigating to determine the cause of the fire.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

