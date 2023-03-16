ExxonMobil announces 'successful' startup of $2B Beaumont refinery expansion project

"This expansion is the equivalent of a medium-sized refinery and is a key part of our plans to provide society with reliable, affordable energy products."

BEAUMONT, Texas — A $2 billion Beaumont refinery expansion project is expected to boost fuel supply and help meet the growing demand for affordable and reliable energy.

On Thursday, ExxonMobil announced the startup of its Beaumont refinery expansion project. The project is expected to add 250,000 barrels per day of capacity to one of the largest refining and petrochemical complexes along the U.S. Gulf Coast.

"This expansion is the equivalent of a medium-sized refinery and is a key part of our plans to provide society with reliable, affordable energy products," Karen McKee, president of ExxonMobil Product Solutions said. “The new crude unit enables us to produce even more transportation fuels at a time when demand is surging."

The upcoming expansion will be the largest refinery expansion since 2012, according to an ExxonMobil release. It is supported by the company’s growing crude production in the Permian Basin and is set to help meet growing demands for affordable, reliable energy.

Company officials said the upcoming expansion is well executed from design to startup and that the global project comes online on time and on budget."

“ExxonMobil maintained its commitment to the Beaumont expansion even through the lows of the pandemic, knowing consumer demand would return and new capacity would be critical in the post-pandemic economic recovery,” McKee said.

Once completed, the expansion is expected to increase total processing capacity to more than 630,000 barrels per day, making it one of the largest refineries in the United States.

Officials said the refinery is connected to pipelines from ExxonMobil’s operations in the U.S. Permian Basin. This provides the company with "significant strategic advantages."

Construction on the Beaumont expansion began in 2019 and involved 1,700 contractors. The company has hired more than 50 full-time employees to help with the operation of the expanded refinery.

The company’s extensive project management experience enabled the new crude and hydrotreater units to start up according to the planned cost and schedule.