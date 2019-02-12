PORT NECHES, Texas — Some residents have already been reimbursed for evacuation expenses from the TPC explosion on Wednesday, officials said. 

Insurance adjusters are already going door-to-door in Port Neches. 

Jefferson County Judge Jeff Branick said one of the questions adjusters are asking is if the family had to evacuate and reimbursements have already started. 

150 adjusters are in the affected areas, going zone-by-zone, focusing on the most impacted areas first, Branick said. 

RELATED: Loud boom at TPC plant in Port Neches was vessels settling, 6 days after initial explosion

RELATED: More information on ruptured tanks, materials that caused TPC explosion

RELATED: Evacuation lifted but some restricted areas remain around TPC plant fire in Port Neches, here's where

RELATED: Second tower falls at TPC plant overnight Saturday, no injuries reported

RELATED: Three fires still burning four days after TPC plant explosion, blaze contained

Plant explosion in Port Neches
01 / 44
Firefighters continue to pour water onto the fire Thursday morning at the TPC Group plant fire Port Neches. The fire has been burning for more than 30 hours after an explosion about 1 a.m. Wednesday morning.
02 / 44
Firefighters continue to pour water onto the fire Thursday morning at the TPC Group plant fire Port Neches. The fire has been burning for more than 30 hours after an explosion about 1 a.m. Wednesday morning.
03 / 44
Firefighters continue to pour water onto the fire Thursday morning at the TPC Group plant fire Port Neches. The fire has been burning for more than 30 hours after an explosion about 1 a.m. Wednesday morning.
04 / 44
Firefighters continue to pour water onto the fire Thursday morning at the TPC Group plant fire Port Neches. The fire has been burning for more than 30 hours after an explosion about 1 a.m. Wednesday morning.
05 / 44
Firefighters continue to pour water onto the fire Thursday morning at the TPC Group plant fire Port Neches. The fire has been burning for more than 30 hours after an explosion about 1 a.m. Wednesday morning.
06 / 44
Firefighters continue to pour water onto the fire Thursday morning at the TPC Group plant fire Port Neches. The fire has been burning for more than 30 hours after an explosion about 1 a.m. Wednesday morning.
07 / 44
Firefighters continue to pour water onto the fire Thursday morning at the TPC Group plant fire Port Neches. The fire has been burning for more than 30 hours after an explosion about 1 a.m. Wednesday morning.
08 / 44
Firefighters continue to pour water onto the fire Thursday morning at the TPC Group plant fire Port Neches. The fire has been burning for more than 30 hours after an explosion about 1 a.m. Wednesday morning.
09 / 44
Firefighters continue to pour water onto the fire Thursday morning at the TPC Group plant fire Port Neches. The fire has been burning for more than 30 hours after an explosion about 1 a.m. Wednesday morning.
10 / 44
Firefighters continue to pour water onto the fire Thursday morning at the TPC Group plant fire Port Neches. The fire has been burning for more than 30 hours after an explosion about 1 a.m. Wednesday morning.
11 / 44
A second explosion sends flames billowing into the air Wednesday afternoon.
12 / 44
13 / 44
A second explosion sends flames billowing into the air Wednesday afternoon.
14 / 44
A second explosion sends flames billowing into the air Wednesday afternoon.
15 / 44
A second explosion set flames billowing into the air Wednesday afternoon.
16 / 44
Aerial video shows TPC Group plant in Port Neches burning hours after explosion
17 / 44
Aerial video shows TPC Group plant in Port Neches burning hours after explosion
18 / 44
Aerial video shows TPC Group plant in Port Neches burning hours after explosion
19 / 44
Aerial video shows TPC Group plant in Port Neches burning hours after explosion
20 / 44
Aerial video shows TPC Group plant in Port Neches burning hours after explosion
21 / 44
22 / 44
23 / 44
24 / 44
Aerial video shows TPC Group plant in Port Neches burning hours after explosion
25 / 44
26 / 44
Aerial video shows TPC Group plant in Port Neches burning hours after explosion
27 / 44
28 / 44
Aerial video shows TPC Group plant in Port Neches burning hours after explosion
29 / 44
Firefighters continue to pour water onto the fire Thursday morning at the TPC Group plant fire Port Neches. The fire has been burning for more than 30 hours after an explosion about 1 a.m. Wednesday morning.
30 / 44
31 / 44
Aerial video shows TPC Group plant in Port Neches burning hours after explosion
32 / 44
Aerial video shows TPC Group plant in Port Neches burning hours after explosion
33 / 44
34 / 44
35 / 44
Aerial video shows TPC Group plant in Port Neches burning hours after explosion
36 / 44
Aerial video shows TPC Group plant in Port Neches burning hours after explosion
37 / 44
Aerial video shows TPC Group plant in Port Neches burning hours after explosion
38 / 44
Aerial video shows TPC Group plant in Port Neches burning hours after explosion
39 / 44
Aerial video shows TPC Group plant in Port Neches burning hours after explosion
40 / 44
41 / 44
42 / 44
43 / 44
44 / 44