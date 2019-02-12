PORT NECHES, Texas — Some residents have already been reimbursed for evacuation expenses from the TPC explosion on Wednesday, officials said.

Insurance adjusters are already going door-to-door in Port Neches.

Jefferson County Judge Jeff Branick said one of the questions adjusters are asking is if the family had to evacuate and reimbursements have already started.

150 adjusters are in the affected areas, going zone-by-zone, focusing on the most impacted areas first, Branick said.

