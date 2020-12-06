PORT NECHES, Texas — *Editor's Note: The above video is a previous report in May 2020

With cancellations of major events becoming the norm, Port Neches-Groves ISD seniors were just glad that graduation got the green light.

Kristen Crippen said she's glad to finally get to have the ceremony after delays.

"I'm really excited because its been pushed back multiple times and it's like we finally get to walk across that stage and get our diplomas," Crippen said.

Like most seniors around the country, the last few months prevented the class of 2020 from closing the final chapter with the traditional experiences.

Josh Pippin says the uncertainty was one of the hardest parts.

"Sitting at home just waiting, not knowing what was gonna happen was pretty rough," Pippin said.

Austin Johnson said there's no doubt there were some hard changes this semester.

"It sucked a little bit because I wasn't gonna get to finish my welding and get my certification, but it is what it is," Johnson said.

On Thursday night, at the turn of a tassel, they're heading out into the real world. Unfortunately, that includes heading into a global pandemic.

One that health officials say is still spreading at an alarming rate.

Dr. John Carlo is with the statewide coronavirus task force. He says we shouldn't let our guards down yet.



"Even as we start relaxing more and more of our physical distancing measures, you know the cases are speaking for themselves and I think we still need to be worried about what we saw this week," Carlo said.



Coronavirus cases across Texas are starting to rise just weeks after Gov. Abbott's phased plan to reopen the state. We're even seeing record high hospitalizations.

Most large gatherings like graduations include lots of high fives and hugs, making social distancing pretty tough.

Dr. John Carlo with the statewide coronavirus task force says those extra precautions need to be taken seriously.

Despite the challenges, Pippin says he wouldn't trade the year for anything.



"I think that this year has put us through so much that I would probably keep this year and graduate in 2020 because it made us stronger and showed that we can get through whatever," Pippin said.



These seniors definitely deserved to celebrate their accomplishments, but taking those extra precautions seriously could make a difference in the number of cases that Texas sees in the next few weeks.

