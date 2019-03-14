PORT ARTHUR, Texas — A 71-year-old Fort Worth woman last seen in Port Arthur has been reported missing.

Alice Walker was last seen on March 12 in Port Arthur, and police believe she may be in or near Sabine Pass. Walker was in the area visiting friends according to Port Arthur Police.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 12NewsNow app.

Have a news tip? Email 12news@12newsnow.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

She was last seen driving a black Jeep Patriot with a Texas license plate reading 'GNP9540' according to police.

If you locate or think you have located Walker, please call PAPD at 409-983-8600.