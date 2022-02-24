Police searching for 3 men wanted in connection with Port Arthur murder

Investigators are asking anyone with information about the three men to contact the Port Arthur Police Department at (409) 983-8600.

PORT ARTHUR, Texas — Port Arthur Police are searching for three men wanted in connection with a murder in the city.

Police announced Thursday they issued murder warrants to Charles Ray Moss, 21, Jakobi Damond Broussard, 20, and Arthur Small Jr., 18.

The three are wanted in connection with the shooting death of Christopher Thomas Jr.

Thomas was found Thursday, Feb. 18 in the 400 block of 53rd St. of Port Arthur, according to a news release from the Port Arthur Police Department.

The investigation revealed Thomas was shot multiple times and died as a result of his injuries.

Investigators are asking anyone with information about the three men to contact the Port Arthur Police Department at (409) 983-8600.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

