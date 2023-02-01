Port Arthur Police collected hundreds of items for animals in need thanks to Blanket & Bowls Drive

"The success of this drive rests solely with those who gave so generously."

Example video title will go here for this video

PORT ARTHUR, Texas — Animals in need received hundreds of much-needed items in time for the arctic blast thanks to a community-wide effort that was spearheaded by Port Arthur law enforcement.

During the holidays, the Port Arthur Police Officer’s Association and the Port Arthur Police Department sponsored a Blanket & Bowls Drive. The drive ended just in time for the arctic blast and benefitted the Port Animal Control facility.

Officers collected approximately 300 blankets and 75 food bowls. Those numbers far surpassed the department's previous expectations.

Law enforcement believe the overwhelming response from the community is what made the drive so successful.

"The success of this drive rests solely with those who gave so generously," police said in a release.

During the drive, some residents went to the police station multiple times to donate, a national pet supply company shipped blankets and bowls to the department, and people who were not from Port Arthur pitched in to help.

"The Port Arthur Police Officer’s Association is humbled by the response of our community, and thanks each and every one of you who donated so that the animals in the shelter were properly provided for," police said in a release.

GET NEWS & WEATHER ALERTS | Download the 12News App to your mobile device

From a Port Arthur Police Department release:

The Port Arthur Police Officer’s Association and the Port Arthur Police Department sponsored a Blanket & Bowls Drive benefitting the Port Arthur Animal Control facility (shelter). The drive ended just in time for the artic blast we experienced the weekend of December 23rd.

With an overwhelming response from the community, we collected approximately 300 blankets and 75 food bowls- a count that far out numbered what was originally guesstimated.

The success of this drive rests solely with those who gave so generously. There were residents who came to the station multiple times with donations, a national pet supply company who shipped blankets and bowls to us and even non-residents who contributed to the cause.

The Port Arthur Police Officer’s Association is humbled by the response of our community and thanks each and every one of you who donated so that the animals in the shelter were properly provided for.