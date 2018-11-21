PORT ARTHUR — DeAndre Nico's family could barely contain themselves Tuesday night when he became the second artist from #TeamAdam to advance to the next round of "The Voice" on NBC.

This comes after Nico performed a popular evangelical worship song from the early 2000s: "I Can Only Imagine" by Mercy Me on Monday night.

The song stayed trending on mainstream music charts throughout much of 2003. The previous week, he sang "Ordinary People" by John Legend, which released only a year later in 2004.

Currently his song from Tuesday night is #2 on the iTunes Christian & Gospel top chart.

Nico recently shared his story with 12News reporter Jordan Foster.

"Whatever God desires for me, bro. I'm here, I'm just a willing vessel, that's all I can say," Nico said during an interview outside his childhood home on the corner of 9th Street and 6th Avenue.His mom, Johnna Nico, says he's loved music for as long as she can remember.

"He would grab the shoe boxes, pans, plates it didn't matter if it was flat, he wanted to hear the different noises they made," she said.

