Port Arthur grassfire leaves firefighter injured after crews battled flames for hours

It started around lunchtime along Highway 87 near the Intracoastal Bridge.

PORT ARTHUR, Texas — The hot, dry weather made it a tough day for Port Arthur firefighters.



They spent more than two and a half hours battling a grassfire burning along Highway 87 near the Intracoastal bridge. Some call it South Gulfway Drive.

Firefighters responded to the fire around 10:20 a.m. Thursday. Officials said the fire started close to the bridge and extended for more than two acres because of dry vegetation and wind.

The exact amount of acreage affected is still under investigation.

One firefighter was injured after suffering from a burn during the fire. Hot embers got between the firefighter's glove and coat and burned his wrist, according to Port Arthur Fire Cheif Greg Benson.

He said it can be hard to control these wildfires depending on weather conditions.

In the last few weeks, Benson said the fire department received reports about smaller fires in the area.

This burn happened along the only road into Sabine Pass.