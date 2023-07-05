Port Arthur fireworks display blamed for igniting fire on Pleasure Island

The fire took about 15 firefighters several hours to extinguish.

PORT ARTHUR, Texas — Port Arthur's annual Fourth of July fireworks display is being blamed for igniting a large grass fire during the show.

Smoke and the glow of flames could be seen on Pleasure Island not far from where the fireworks were being shot off Wednesday night.

Hundreds of Port Arthur residents watched the show and fire from the seawall across the Intracoastal Waterway from the island.

The fire, which was sparked by the fireworks, burned about 40 acres according to Port Arthur fire chief, Greg Benson.

The fireworks seemed to be firing "low and sideways," according to Ricardo Chavez, who was watching from the seawall at the Lamar State College Port Arthur campus.

"They were going sideways to the left and right and made another small fire close to the water," he told 12News Wednesday morning.

It took about 15 Port Arthur firefighters from four engine companies to contain the fire over several hours Benson told 12News.

A maintenance building in the area was threatened but did receive any damage Benson said.

One firefighter became overheated and dehydrated while fighting the fire but otherwise no one was injured he said.

The fire department did put out a mutual aid call which was answered by the Bridge City Fire Department with a brush truck Benson said.

The Port Arthur Fire Department is exploring getting its own brush truck along with protective equipment for firefighters that is designed for fighting brush fires he added.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.