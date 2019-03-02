ORANGE, Texas — The Orange Police Department is investigating a robbery at a convenience store.

Police said a man threatened a clerk with a firearm inside Crawdad's in the 4000 block of I-10 around 7 p.m. on Feb. 2. The clerk told police she was able to flee the store, leaving the suspect inside alone, Orange Police said in a news release.

Orange Police Department officers, Orange County Sheriff's deputies, and Texas DPS Troopers surrounded the store.

The suspect, 60-year-old Kenneth Mason, of Orange, exited the store not long afterwards and law enforcement immediately detained him.

Mason had money from the store with him, Orange Police said. He was arrested and charged with robbery and transported to the Orange County Jail. No injuries were reported.

12News previously reported the robbery took place at Crawdad's restaurant. 12News regrets the error.