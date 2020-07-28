Pinehurst firefighters resign due to frustration with city administration

The administration wants firefighters to stop going out on calls about shootings, stabbings and most medical calls

PINEHURST, Texas — The entire Pinehurst Volunteer Fire Department made the decision to resign due to frustration with the city's administration.

Nine members dropped off their gear on Monday evening for the last time.

The decision comes after firefighters created a petition to fight what the city called a 'cost-saving measure.'

Administration wants firefighters to stop going out on calls about shootings, stabbings and most medical calls.

The City of Pinehurst has a contract with Bridge City to dispatch for the fire department. The city said fewer calls would keep costs down.

Chief Shon Branham says he's tried to reason with city officials over a new dispatch service. The issue is, it costs $14,100 as opposed to the previous $13,000.

"They're going to bicker over less than $100 a month, that's ridiculous," Branham said.

The were also told they couldn't respond to calls about choking, seizures and traumatic injuries to name a few.

"I'm sorry, I beg to differ. It's a necessary call, we are first responders," Branham said.

It seems residents in the area are siding with the firefighters. They say the help is needed in the community with those calls.

One man said no longer having the men and women serve the city is 'bottom line scary.'

Thomas Conway says the department has helped save his mother numerous times when she's had a stroke.

"There's been times where we've needed assistance and this fire department was the first to respond, way ahead of Acadian," Conway said.

He questions why this is taking place now in the middle of a pandemic.



"We're in the middle of an uncertain time and one of our main resources, you're telling them not to respond," Conway said.

BREAKING: The entire Pinehurst Volunteer Fire Department have decided to resign after frustrations with the city’s administration. Nine men & women dropped off their gear at the station Monday evening for the last time. I’ll have more details coming up on @12NewsNow at 10. pic.twitter.com/15twbloKal — H. Tyler Seggerman (@TylerSeggerman) July 28, 2020