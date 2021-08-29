Photos, video from across Louisiana capture the power of Hurricane Ida

NEW ORLEANS — Hurricane Ida hit Louisiana as a Category 4 storm, bringing incredibly strong winds, storm surge and rain with it.
WWL-TV viewers from all across Louisiana captured photos and videos of the storm, showing its power. The images show flooding, roofs being blown off and large trees being uprooted, and torrential rain.
If you have videos or photos you'd like to share with WWL-TV, please submit them in the WWLTV app, email them to PressRelease@WWLTV.com or text them to 504-529-4444 for a chance for it to be featured on WWL-TV's broadcast and/or website!
RELATED:
Here's what our viewers reported across the area:
Video from Matt Dupont in Pearl River captures a large tree succumbing to the winds. Thankfully no one was injured and no homes were damaged.
This video from the Luling area shows the strong winds picking up items and blowing them around.
The video below is a timelapse of the storm as it the Thibodaux area on Sunday.
In the video below, a woman in St. Charles Parish describes the problems with her home as her roof is destroyed and her home soaked with rain and water.
The video below shows the winds whipping Sunday afternoon in the Luling area.
Strong winds ripped the roof off the Lady of The Sea Hospital in Galliano.
From the camp of David Tallo Jr. at Port Fourchon as Hurricane Ida came ashore:
Person outside with strong winds from Hurricane Ida
Strong winds at a lakeshore home in Slidell
Hopedale Dock Ring camera
Strong winds from in Mid-City
HWY 90 B/W RIGOLETS AND CHEF PASS
Hurricane Ida damages roofs, brings down trees, and flood roads
Photos: Louisiana braces for powerful Cat. 4 Hurricane Ida
Latest Hurricane Ida News
See the latest on Hurricane Ida, a dangerous Category 4 hurricane, on the WWL YouTube page here.
► Track the tropics, live updates from Your Local Weather Experts delivered directly to you throughout hurricane season by downloading the FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.