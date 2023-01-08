School district officials, law enforcement warn Southeast Texas drivers about school bus safety

Orange County Pct. 4 Constable Matt Ortego says he will be on the lookout for drivers breaking the law. Ortego has caught at least 30 violators in a year.

PORT ARTHUR, Texas — Southeast Texas law enforcement officers and school districts are sending a warning out to drivers with school is back in session for many across the area.

Texas law says drivers have to stop when a school bus extends its' stop sign or when it turns on its' flashing red lights.

Orange County Pct. 4 Constable Matt Ortego says he will be on the lookout for drivers breaking the law.

Ortego has caught at least 30 violators in a year.

"Disregarding a school bus while the lights are engaged is up to a $500 fine, a Class C misdemeanor and also with it being a school bus those fines can double so up to $1,000," he said.

Port Arthur Independent School District Transportation Director Cory Metts says seeing yellow lights is not an indication that a driver needs to speed up.

"Caution, slow down and stop. You never know where the kids are going to run from which we try to manage our kids when they get off the bus, but kids are kids they will run," Metts said.

As kids board the bus, Port Arthur ISD parents can now expect an extra safety measure for the kids.

The district is installing new technology that will track buses even more, allowing parents and guardians to follow along with their child as they make their way back home.

"They will be able to track their students, find when the bus will be at the bus stop. Find out when the student will be home. All by tracking them by their student ID since kids will badge on and off the bus," Metts said.

