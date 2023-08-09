Regina-Howell Elementary School's first day of school disrupted by power outage

Administrators at the school are still receiving students and breakfast is being served according to the district.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Students, parents and educators are dealing with a power outage on the first day of school at one Beaumont elementary school Wednesday morning.

A power outage at Regina-Howell Elementary School in the West End of Beaumont is delaying the start of classes at the campus.

At 8:15 a.m. the outage was affecting 165 Entergy customers around the area of the campus according to Entergy's outage map. Power is expected to be restored by about 10 a.m. according to the utility company.

Administrators at the school are still receiving students and breakfast is being served according to the Beaumont Independent School District.

The power went out at 7:15 a.m. according to Entergy.

A statement on the Entergy outage site stated "Reliability maintenance and upgrades are underway in your area. We apologize for the inconvenience as we work to improve our electrical service to you."

Entergy crews were working to replace a rotten "cross arm" and a "re-closer" according to Kendra James of Entergy who said someone at the school was notified in advance about the outage.

The repairs are being made to avoid extended outages in the future according to James.

The district was not notified in advance that the "reliability maintenance and upgrades" would be happening Wednesday morning according to BISD spokesperson Jackie Simien.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.