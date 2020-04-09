Restaurant owner in Orange hoping for speedy restoration of power after losing nearly $10K worth of product

One Orange business owner says the clock is ticking before he loses everything due to the power outages.



Spanky's Bar & Grill owner Mike Lemoine has been getting around his restaurant lately with a lighter because his facility still has no power. Electricity isn’t the thing he's lost.



"We probably lost about $10,000 worth of product," Lemoine said. But thanks to lessons from previous storms, he's not in a complete bind.



"Hurricane Rita taught us the lesson here that we need to keep a good amount of cash in case something like this happens," Lemoine said.



First Lemoine's doors closed due to COVID-19 and now, storm damage. But, he's still looking for the silver lining.



"As long as you got God, then you know everything is going to be okay,” Lemoine said. “The God Lord provides for everyone as long as they believe in him."



Lemoine is hoping he'll soon be able to provide for his customers by Sunday.

But it's all about timing. “I would like to have my power back by 4 because in order to open up we have to have a food delivery and replace all the food we lost,” Lemoine



And if they don’t meet that deadline “Spanky’s will be open Tuesday,” Lemoine said.



No matter which day they reopen their doors, Lemoine said he'll be ready to serve his customers the Texas way. “Texas strong as always ready to serve the community again,” Lemoine said.



Entergy says their plan is to have power restored in orange by Friday evening.