City of Orange residents now under stage 2 of mandatory water restrictions

ORANGE, Texas — The City of Orange has now initiated stage 2 mandatory water restrictions for residents.

Stage 2 of the city's Drought Contingency Plan expands the voluntary Stage 1 restrictions to include other non-essential water usage.

Non-essential water usage includes:

Washing vehicles, except for commercial car washes and service stations

Filling swimming pools and operating ornamental fountains

Serving water at restaurants, except upon request

Power washing, wash downs, dust control, and flushing gutters

City of Orange Mayor Larry Spears, Jr. says ensuring the safety of the community is their number one priority.

"Our region has experienced several incidents surrounding wildfires, loss of property and potentially threatened the loss of life. We are taking action to protect our residents and to ensure that we are prepared to respond appropriately if any inclement situation occurs. Thank you for your understanding and God bless," the mayor said in a news release.

A comprehensive list of the mandatory water use restrictions under the city's Drought Contingency Plan can be accessed here.

