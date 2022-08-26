Orange County Pct. 4 Constable treated for injuries after Friday afternoon crash

While arriving to the intersection, a company van struck Constable Ortego, which resulted in injuries that were not life-threatening for both drivers.

ORANGE COUNTY, Texas — A constable with Orange County Precinct 4 is getting treated for injuries after a 2-vehicle crash.

On Friday around 12:10 p.m., Texas Highway Patrol called for an officer needs assistance call at Main Street in Vidor.

Constable Matt Ortego responded to the call with his red and blue emergency lights and sirens activated, according to a Facebook post.

In the Facebook post, Constable Ortego says he is thankful to announce he and the other driver have no life-threatening injuries.