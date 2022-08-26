2 ships to undergo repairs after collision near Sabine Pass

The Damgracht sustained damage to its bow and the Revelin sustained damage to its port quarter.

SABINE PASS, Texas — Two ships will be getting repairs are they collided near Sabine Pass Sunday.

At around 12:40 p.m. on August 21, Coast Guard Sector Houston-Galveston received a report that the cargo ship Damgracht was inbound at Sabine Pass via the Port of Beaumont, according to a news release from the United States Coast Guard.

The cargo ship had a Netherlands flag and was carrying cement when the crew noticed an engine alarm and shut down their engine as a preventative measure.

This resulted in a loss of power and steering, which at one point caused a collision occurred between the Damgracht and the outbound bulker Revelin, which had a Croatia flag and was carrying wood chips.

The Damgracht sustained damage to its bow and the Revelin sustained damage to its port quarter, according to the release.

The Damgracht initially took on water, but its pumps were able to keep up. Following the collision, both ships anchored safely in the Sabine Anchorage.

The ships are undergoing damage assessments and planning for repairs.

Coast Guard Marine Safety Unit Port Arthur personnel and the National Transportation Safety Board are conducting a marine casualty investigation of the incident, according to the release.

From a United States Coast Guard news release:



At about 12:40 p.m. on Aug. 21, Coast Guard Sector Houston-Galveston received a report that the cargo ship Damgracht (Netherlands flag, carrying cement) was inbound at Sabine Pass via the Port of Beaumont, when the crew noticed an engine alarm and shut down their engine as a preventative measure. This resulted in a loss of power/steering, at which point a collision occurred between the Damgracht and the outbound bulker Revelin (Croatia flag, carrying wood chips). The Damgracht sustained damage to its bow, whereas the Revelin sustained damage to its port quarter. The Damgracht initially took on water but its pumps were able to keep up. Following the collision, both ships anchored safely in the Sabine Anchorage and are undergoing damage assessments and planning for repairs. Coast Guard Marine Safety Unit Port Arthur personnel and the National Transportation Safety Board are conducting a marine casualty investigation of the incident.