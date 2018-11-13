BEAUMONT — Beaumont firefighters were busy early Tuesday morning fighting two separate house fires and a car fire on the south side of Beaumont that gutted a home and sent one person to a Houston hospital via helicopter.

The first fire was a vehicle fire that happened around 3:30 a.m. near Washington Blvd and Irving Street according to the Beaumont Fire Department.

In that fire one person was burned severely enough to be transported to Houston by helicopter.

Police and firefighters blocked off the intersection of Washington Blvd and Irving Streets for an Air Med helicopter to land and transport the victim

Not long after the first fire, firefighters responded to a house fire in the 2000 block of Pear Street but no details have been released about this fire.

A fire burned a home in the 2000 block of Pear Street early Tuesday morning.

Then, at about 4:30 a.m., firefighters responded to a house fire in the 1800 block of Tilson Street where a home was gutted but no one was injured.

The house appeared to be a total loss according to Beaumont firefighters.

All three fires happened withing about a mile radius of each other.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

