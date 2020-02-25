BEAUMONT, Texas — One person was taken to a Southeast Texas hospital following a collision between at train engine and an 18-wheeler near Evadale.

The wreck happened on FM 1131 near the north gate of the WestRock Company.

The train engine was not pulling any cars at the time and the truck appeared to be carrying a load of wood chips.

A firefighter on the scene told 12News that the injured person was taken by ambulance to Baptist Hospital in Beaumont.

Firefighters from the Evadale volunteer fire department responded to the wreck.

GET NEWS & WEATHER ALERTS | Download the 12News App to your mobile device

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

Send us a news tip | Download our app | 12News Morning Rush Newsletter

Also on 12NewsNow.com…

Woman dies in Jefferson County jail Monday morning

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott visits Port Arthur restaurant over the weekend

Who serves the best burger in Southeast Texas?