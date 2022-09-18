Woman dead after shooting at Port Arthur night club

A justice of the peace confirms a 32-year-old woman died in the hospital.

PORT ARTHUR, Texas — The Port Arthur Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting at a night club in Port Arthur.

It happened at the French Connection night club in the 600 block of Houston Avenue.

A 32-year-old woman was shot to death, according to Justice of the Peace Ben Collins.

The woman died from her injuries at St. Elizabeth Hospital Sunday morning.

At this time, it is unclear what led to the shooting.

Officials are waiting for her family to be notified before releasing the name of the victim.

Judge Collins has ordered an autopsy.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.