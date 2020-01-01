PORT ARTHUR, Texas — Officials are investigating after they say two people were seen running away from a Port Arthur home after it went up in flames on New Year's Day.

Port Arthur firefighters were called to the house in the 2600 block of 31st Street on Wednesday afternoon.

According to officials, the house was vacant.

The fire marshal is investigating after video showed two people running away shortly after.

This is a developing story. Stay with 12News for updates.

Also on 12NewsNow

Woman fires gun on New Year's Eve, bullet goes through her phone and neighbor's wall

Man, 14-year-old girl killed in hit and run accident in San Antonio

Police investigate Beaumont club shooting on New Year's Day