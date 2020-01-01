BEAUMONT, Texas — One person was taken to the hospital with what police describe as non-life-threatening injuries following a shooting at a club in Beaumont New Year's Day.

It happened at 2:55 a.m. Wednesday at the E&L Lounge in the 3100 block of Concord in north Beaumont.

The shooting took place in the parking lot during a disturbance, police say. The E&L Lounge was the scene of a homicide in April 2019.

No arrests have been made.

The incident remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

