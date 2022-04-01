Non-profit accepting donations for sleeping bags to help homeless Southeast Texans this January

Unpredictable weather in the Southeast Texas area is affecting the homeless population, and one woman wants to help.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Unpredictable weather in the Southeast Texas area is affecting the homeless population, and one woman wants to help.



A sense of empathy is what makes us human, and the owner of the non-profit organization "Sent Handz" said she feels for those who have no place to go.



“With the weather in Beaumont being up and down, you never really know what the weather is going to be like,” said the non-profit owner Lashundra Silas. “One day the weather's cold or rainy. So, my heart goes out to the homeless. I have never been homeless but I can only imagine. I just want to do what I can, me and my team to provide sleeping bags for them.”



Silas is on a mission to hand out sleep bags to those without a place to call home. It's a small gesture, but she believes it can go a long way.



This is one of the many fundraisers her non-profit has held to serve our community.

From turkey drives to toy drives, their hearts never stop giving. Silas started Sent Handz last year and now has six employees.



“I started this organization last year, and I have been doing this for years,” Silas said. “But I actually started last year. Just trying to help those that are in need and help them where we can. Some needs are greater than others. We just try to do one person at a time.”



Sent Handz is accepting donations until January 22.

You can donate in person or send in a cash donation through CashApp. If you want to give back but don't have the resources, volunteering goes a long way.



“We love volunteers. We always need a helping hand," Silas said. “But volunteers are great, just give us a call and we will tell you our location, so you can come and help us serve the community.”